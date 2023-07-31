Republican congresswoman says technology she saw during UFO hearing unlike anything any government has

Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna of Florida was a central figure in the recent UFO hearings, where 3 whistleblowers claimed the US government knows a lot more than it’s admitting when it comes to unidentified aerial phenomena, now called UAPs.

"It does appear and for what I'm saying, based on the stonewalling, that they are hiding something," Rep. Luna told FOX 13.

That secrecy, she says is extremely problematic.

RELATED: Whistleblower claims US is concealing program that captures UFOs

"If these are programs that are being set up without congressional oversight and are responsible for, you know, billions of dollars being lost, that could be going towards other things. I think that that's something that absolutely is pertinent," she shared.

Some congress members are accusing the government of hiding important information. Courtesy: Department of Defense.

Among the extraordinary claims made during Thursday’s hearing was that "non-human biologics" have been recovered from a crashed-craft. While Rep. Luna says she hasn’t seen a UAP herself, she says she has laid eyes on other evidence ripped straight from a science fiction movie.

READ: Bay Area 'ufologist' recalls his otherworldly encounter after UFO hearing

"Based on the evidence that I have personally seen, the technology that exists is something that I don't think any government has currently," Rep. Luna said. "When I was at Eglin Air Force Base, I did see a photo and I also talked to the pilots of something that is definitely not created by our Department of Defense," she added.

She says she’s working to get that photo declassified and a whole lot more.

"It's a huge national security issue, but also, too, it's an issue of government transparency," she said.