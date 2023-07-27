Bay Area 'ufologist' recalls his otherworldly encounter after UFO hearing

article

David Grusch, a former intelligence officer turned UFO whistleblower, alleges the government is hiding knowledge of otherworldly spacecrafts.

He even claimed there were "non-human biologics" that were discovered. That bombshell from Wednesday’s much-hyped UFO hearing had everybody talking, including Bill Schroeder, a former homicide detective and local "ufologist," who has his own incredible story.

"I remember so clearly, I was a 17-year-old kid looking up at the sky, and I had this realization, ‘I think I’m in on the biggest secret of all time,’" Schroeder said.

The year was 1967. Schroeder was manning an Army Radar station when something unusual caught his eye.

His screen pinged four targets off the coast of Miami, doing maneuvers that would be impossible in a conventional aircraft. He writes about the experience in his book "Unknown Down."

He said he wasn’t the only one that night to see something strange.

"One of my launcher crew said, ‘What was that Bill?' And he said we saw it go over said it looked like a meteor, but it was flying level," he recalled. "I told them that, and I’ll tell you now, I don’t know what they were, but they weren’t from around here," Schroeder added.

So, you might think Schroeder was all in on Wednesday’s hearing, but you’d be mistaken. As he puts it, amazing claims, demand amazing evidence. Ultimately, there was no visual proof of UFOs, only fantastical claims.

"I don’t know if it’s going to change any minds, but it raises questions," he shared.