Research team to investigate mystery wreckage found off Florida's coast

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - An archeology research team plans to examine mystery wreckage spotted off the coast of Florida on Monday to map the area and see what new details they can learn about it.

The possible shipwreck was exposed last week near Daytona Beach Shores due to continued beach erosion believed to have been caused by high tide and the impacts of Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole in 2022.

Volusia County Beach Patrol Captain said it's the first time in 20 years that something has been unearthed near that beach. He said it appears to be the outline of a ship's hull, though it will take archeology teams to confirm that.

The wreckage is estimated to be between 25 and 30 feet long.

If confirmed, it would mark the second time wreckage has been discovered near Daytona Beach Shores following Ian and Nicole.

In December, wreckage was found buried in the sand in Daytona Beach Shores. Research teams came out to investigate and suspected it was likely debris from a ship in the mid-to-late 1800s.

"Imagine as many Amazon trucks that you see on the roads today, this was the equivalent in the 1800s," Christopher McCarron, archeology administrative director and the vessel captain of the St. Augustine maritime program, told FOX 35 back then.