Hernando County deputies: Search for wanted suspect 'resolved'

The search for a "wanted suspect" in a Spring Hill neighborhood has come to an end Monday afternoon.

Residents in the area of Cobblestone Drive and Davenport Lane were asked to stay indoors while deputies searched for the suspect.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said for nearby residents to "stay inside and do not enter this area while the investigation is underway." Information about the wanted person was not released to the public.

A short time later, deputies posted an image on Twitter, stating "situation resolved."

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.