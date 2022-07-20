Respect for Marriage Act roll call: How did Florida representatives vote?

article

A vote to codify same-sex marriage into federal law split House Republicans on Tuesday, with roughly a third of the GOP conference voting with Democrats in favor and the rest opposing.

In a 267-157 vote, the House passed legislation repealing the Defense of Marriage Act and enshrining protections for gay and interracial marriages into federal law. Overall, 47 House Republicans voted with nearly every single Democrat to back the measure, dubbed the Respect for Marriage Act.

When it comes to the U.S. Representatives from Florida, six Republicans voted in favor alongside the 11 Democrats. Ten Republicans voted against the bill.

MORE: House votes for protections for same-sex and interracial marriages

A further breakdown can be found below:

Who voted against?

Gus Bilirakis , R-Tarpon Springs

Vern Buchanan , R-Longboat Key

Byron Donalds , R-Naples

Neal Dunn , R-Panama City

Scott C. Frankli n, R-Lakeland

Matt Gaetz , R-Pensacola

Bill Posey , R-Melbourne

John Rutherford , R-Jacksonville

Greg Steube , R-Sarasota

Daniel Webster, R-Inverness

Who voted in favor?

Kat Cammack , R-Gainesville

Mario Diaz-Balart , R-Doral

Carols A. Gimenez , R-Miami

Brian J. Mast , R-Stuart

Maria Elvira Salazar , R-Miami

Michael Waltz , R-Port Orange

Kathy Castor , D-Tampa

Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick , D-West Palm Beach

Charlie Crist , D-St. Petersburg

Val Butler Demings , D-Orlando

Theodore E. Deutch , D-Coral Springs

Lois Frankel , D-Boca Raton

Al Lawson , D-Jacksonville

Stephanie Murphy , D-Sanford

Darren Soto , D-Haines City

Debbie Wasserman Schultz , D-Sunrise

Frederica Wilson, D-Hollywood

The full roll call can be found on the U.S. House of Representatives website: https://clerk.house.gov/Votes/2022373

Gay and same-sex unions are already protected under the Constitution, but only by the 2015 Supreme Court decision – not a written federal law. The Obergefell v. Hodges case ruled that the right to marry is guaranteed for same-sex couples by the Due Process Clause and the Equal Protection Clause.

It’s unclear whether the Respect for Marriage Act will pass the Senate. Democrats would need the support of ten Republicans to overcome the filibuster’s 60-vote threshold.

Tuesday's vote was held in response to the Supreme Court's recent overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. In its decision to throw abortion back to the states, the Supreme Court deemed that there was no federal right to abortion.

READ: House votes to restore abortion rights; Senate odds dim

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas went a step further by authoring a concurring opinion that suggested the court should revisit other rulings including, gay marriage and access to contraception.

Over in the U.S. Senate, a companion Respect for Marriage Act was introduced by two Democrats and one Republican. According to a press release, if passed, it would: