Restaurant inspired by those who made Tampa what it is today

On Tampa Bay Boulevard, a restaurant named Tampeno hopes to attract the locals and visitors to the area with a tempting menu inspired by the roots of the region.

"Tampeno means a native from Tampa, it's generations of Cubans, Italians and Spaniards," shared Louis Rovira the manager. "Basically, we try to serve all those three cultures with our menu and our building."

Some of the most popular dishes on the menu at Tampeno.

The offerings range from the simple items familiar to locals from Cuban Toast, a Cuban Sandwich and a Grouper sandwich to more exotic offerings.

"Something like our beef rolls has a little bit of Italian flare," said Rovira, "It's got a little bit of the Cuban flare (with) our Yuca mash that has been amazing instead of mashed potatoes. Everything that we have on the menu was created with the three cultures in mind."

Their chef also has taken on the challenges of some of the fare found at restaurants like this.

"One of our main things is the Tampeno Cuban," said Rovira, "(It) is our take of the Cuban sandwich. It's a must try."

This is different from the Classic Tampa Cuban which they also offer as it features manchego cheese, aioli and select slices of the meats.

They offer crab cakes, skirt steak, Pollo Al Ajillo and more succulent offerings.

You can visit Tampeno Fish and Meat Market in person at 3413 West Tampa Bay Blvd right by Raymond James Stadium.

Their menu and backstory can be found on their website.

