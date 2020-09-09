Retired Clearwater officer accused of molesting young girl

Deputies in Pinellas County arrested a retired Clearwater officer accused of molesting a young girl.

Investigators said the female victim disclosed the sexual abuse while at a Manatee County hospital back in March, noting the molestation happened in 2015 and 2016 when she was under the age of 12.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office began investigating 48-year-old Stephen White, and said detectives learned of two occasions where he entered the victim's bedroom and placed his genitals in her hand while she was sleeping.

White was taken into custody Wednesday in Pasco County and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said White retired from the Clearwater Police Department in December of 2019 after 22 years of service; however, Clearwater police said White worked 18 years for their agency and left in November of 2019.

“During his career with the Clearwater Police Department, there was never any indication of this type of complaint against Officer White,” Chief Daniel Slaughter said in a statement. “We have no knowledge about the case involving the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, but we are disheartened and troubled to hear about these types of allegations involving someone who once worked for our agency.”