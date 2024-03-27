Retired K-9 dies after serving 7 years with Citrus County Sheriff’s Office

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved retired K-9s.

In a post on social media, the agency announced that K-9 Repo passed away.

K-9 Repo was with the sheriff’s office for seven years as a patrol and narcotics K-9.

Before his retirement in 2019, he and his K-9 partner made 5,280 traffic stops, seized approximately 908 grams of methamphetamine, and completed 192 tracks.

CCSO expressed its gratitude to K-9 Repo online, stating, "Thank you, K9 Repo, for your dedication and loyalty to serving the citizens of Citrus County, and thank you for protecting your handler for nearly 14 years."

The agency asked the community to keep K-9 Repo’s former handler and the CCSO in their thoughts and prayers.

