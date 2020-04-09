Retired NICU nurse making masks for Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital

A retired nurse is one of many people helping to alleviate the mask shortage in the Bay Area.

Elaine Ferris was a nurse in neonatal intensive care for 18 years. Six years ago, she retired but the work still has a place in her heart.

"Nothing like cuddling a baby and rocking a baby to warm your heart," Elaine said.

WATCH: Make your own mask with household items

She retired from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Pete, but she still feels the pull to help others.

"So I made about 40 masks, called the hospital and wanted to know if they would be interested in me making mask for the hospital," she explained.

Advertisement

They said 'yes' and Elaine signed up to sew 90 masks.

"I feel like I'm contributing. I feel a little less helpless as far as being able to help people and help the hospital," she said.

RELATED: Masks made by Manatee County inmates donated to grocery store workers

Her husband Robert has even gotten into the act.

"I kind of try and back her up, wherever I can, as far as turning the mask inside out getting her things that she needs," Robert said.

Elaine says making masks is one way for her to give to her community; a wonderful example of how good people respond in the midst of a national crisis.

Elaine says she will make mask as long as they are needed.

MORE: Crafty nurses show off sewing skills in mask-making effort

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map