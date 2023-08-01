Retirement community makes toys for kids in traumatic situations

First responders answer the calls that often come from people on their worst days.

Many times, children are caught in the middle of traumatic, life changing situations. One group of people in Lakeland wanted to find a way to help officers give those children a small token of comfort to ease the burden.

"We had a resident here at The Estates at Carpenters, who was a former Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy," Mike Brink, one of the project’s organizers said. "And one of his thoughts was, ‘Hey, let's get some toys out to children that are involved in traumatic situations when officers and first responders arrive on scene."

A group of residents at The Estates at Carpenters in Lakeland decided to handcraft wooden cars for officers and first responders to give to children at a scene.

The vision for the project came into focus in 2021. Almost two years later, it’s almost complete.

"From the time you take this eight-footer and then shave it down, and finish it off, and sand it, and seal it, and paint it, and trim it, and cut the decals," Brink said. "Glue on the wheels. Paint the wheels. It's a time intensive project."

Each car started as a blank canvas on a piece of 4x4 wood. It took residents around eight to 10 hours to craft each car.

Members of a retirement community make wooden toys for kids. Courtesy: Lakeland PD

The residents made more than a hundred cars each for the Lakeland Police Department, Lakeland Fire Department, Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue.

"When we show up on a scene, a lot of times it's like the worst day ever for the people we encounter," Lt. Joe Parker, with the Lakeland Police Department said.

Parker said having something like a customized toy car can help them get down on a child’s level. He says they’re able to have a positive interaction and build a strong bond with children, often during an overall negative time.

"We're responding there a lot of times, because of some kind of predicament that the adults get into," Parker shared. "These little kids don't have any control over that. So when we show up, and we're able to, again, give them some kind of positive interaction in the midst of whatever their unfortunate event was that led us there, that means something."

Parker said it shows children that behind their uniforms, they’re humans too.

"It takes a village to raise a kid," Parker said. "Well, it's the same thing in police work. You know, we can't be everywhere all the time. So we really do depend on the community."

The toys are made from 4x4 wood.

From carving the wood, to painting, designing decals and fastening the wheels, these residents say they put their hearts and souls into each car.

"Whenever there was a problem or maybe a hiccup, I would just say, ‘Don't forget it's for the children,’" Brink said.

The project gave residents a purpose in the village that makes up the community.

"It'll be nice one day if we see one of these out on the road that you know, we were a part of that," Brink shared. "You know, we might see some kid roll on across the table at a restaurant or something going on. We were a part of that. That's kind of neat."

Making the toys is time intensive.

The group of residents who helped craft the cars ranged from 60 years old to 95 years old.

One of the residents also sewed 60 to 70 stuffed bears for children who wanted something other than a car.

The project was made possible through donations and support from several businesses throughout the city.

The residents have already delivered cars to the Lakeland Police Department and Lakeland Fire Department.

They’ll deliver cars to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday, and to Polk County Fire Rescue later this week.