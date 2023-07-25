Children at the Palm Harbor Rec Center making a difference in their community

Children at the Palm Harbor Rec Center are doing more than fun and games. They're also learning how to give back to their community.

Children are not walking empty-handed to the Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation Center Summer Camp. They're collecting canned goods for the Feast Food Pantry.

"We are collecting can goods for the rec center for people in poverty and people that don't have food," camper Matthew Murgueytio said.

Another camper Juliet Sparks says, "To help homeless and people who don't have enough money to get food."

The food pantry has served North Pinellas County residents for more than 20 years.

"The month of June was our highest month on record, and we did over 5,100 people got food from Feast Pantry, and we're about 40% up from last year," said Tara Wexler, volunteer coordinator at Feast Food Pantry.

The all-volunteer non-profit says the donations from the kids are a big help.

"During the week, almost 500 bags of cereals leave our building, 350 jars of peanut butter leave our building, several thousand cans of soup and beans and vegetables leave our building," said Wexler.

"So if we didn't have donations from the community, I don't know how we feed our families. Not only is the month-long food drive feeding those in need, it's also teaching kids a valuable lesson. "I think some of these kids could benefit from learning what it is to need. And so by giving to others, hopefully, they'll learn that," said Erica Lynford, the director of Palm Harbor Parks and Recreation.

"It gives other people in need so they can have food, water, all that stuff." Impacting the lives of families while teaching children a lesson in giving," Matthew said.

The Feast Food pantry says that they can use more help. For more information, click here.