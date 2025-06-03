Rhythm Roots: Legendary Black musicians left lasting impact from Tampa to St. Pete

The Brief Black musicians left a lasting impression on everyone who visited Central Avenue in Tampa, where they could perform on the Chitlin Circuit. That impact spread to other cities, including St. Petersburg, another city on the circuit. Hiram Hazley recalled his experience as a member of the Washington Jamb Band, or WJB.



Black performers found soul and sanctuary on the Chitlin Circuit in the Tampa Bay area at a time decades ago when they were limited as far as places where they could perform.

It led to the Tampa Bay area having ties to Ray Charles and many other greats in music, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who visited Central Avenue in Tampa.

"You could come for this fantastic music by some of the world's most famous musicians when they were young, came here as part of the Chitlin Circuit, a major stop for those entertainers," said Fred Hearns, curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center.

Hearns said some musicians even turned to the community for help with their sets. When pros like Ray Charles and Ella Fitzgerald came to Hearns’ hometown, musicians tapped into a special relationship.

Legendary musicians left a lasting impact on Central Avenue in Tampa.

"Sometimes, when the musicians would come to town to perform on Central Avenue, they might have to borrow an instrument. One of the instruments got broken or something," said Hearns. "They would borrow instruments from the junior high school or the high school band directors for their bands on Central Ave. I mean, we were truly a community and supported each other."

Their presence also brought perspective for young musicians in school, including Hearns.

"I'll never forget, I played in the band in junior high school, in high school and my junior high-school band director who knew Ray Charles. And I remember him saying, 'you know, Ray doesn't have a real smooth, calm voice. He sings kind of jagged,'" said Hearns. "He said, 'but that's what makes him so popular. So you don't always have to follow the rules that other people have laid down,'" said Hearns.

Making your own way on the Chitlin Circuit continued into the 1960s and 70s, reaching Hiram Hazley in St. Petersburg, another city on the circuit.

"They had Manhattan Casino. Now, I'm a kid, so we really couldn't just go there. You couldn't get in and do any of the things. But I heard about it," said Hazley.

His heart found music, and he shared how his musical career began 50 years ago, starting with becoming a member of a band.

Pictured: Hiram Hazley.

"When I was growing up, I was in a few groups," said Hazley. "Actually, the first band I was in was Boo Cool Funk. It really was my first experience with the whole, 'wow, we're working after school. We go play in this band.'"

He made $5 at his first gig, then the reality of exposure at that time set in.

"It was so limited for us to get opportunities to play. In fact, when our band finally broke up, our drummer went to one of the groups that was playing on the circuit and his life changed. It's a life changer because they were making so much money and it was so much easier to exist," said Hazley.

Pictured: Washington Jamb Band.

Hiram later joined another band, donned a slick suit and recorded his first record as a member of the Washington Jamb Band, or WJB.

Their sound, inspired by Earth, Wind and Fire, got them into clubs. But over time, Hazley said WJB did not take off as they’d hoped.

"I don't know if the disconnect was how we were presenting ourselves because of knowledge on what was acceptable or what was expected, but that's what we had to work with," said Hazley.

Pictured: Washington Jamb Band.

While those notes faded to the background, Hiram never left music. He has played and performed as a professional across various forms, from dance bands to jazz.

"The jazz cats are all about your ability. You can play anywhere as long as you can play good," Hazley said.

He’s traveled, performed in a variety of venues, and even produced songs with other artists.

"It's a lot easier to get on the scene and make things happen as opposed to where it was before," said Hazley.

Pictured: Hiram Hazley.

These days, he's jamming on his upright bass around the Tampa Bay area. As a cat who’s been there, Hazley said he’s excited to see new musicians come up and join a scene with roots on the Chitlin Circuit.

"I focus on getting there on time and make sure I'm dressed this way. But they'll come to the gig in some shorts, but can burn. And those musicians are just something to watch, man," said Hazley.

Hazley said he began his musical journey on the trumpet before learning piano, drums, bass and even vocals. He said it was actually a wagon of instruments in the fifth grade that sparked his musical career.

