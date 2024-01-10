Endangered right whale calf spotted in Clearwater with potentially fatal boat strike injury

article

The first right whale calf spotted this season by the Clearwater Marine Aquarium Research Institute was seen with a potentially fatal boat strike injury, officials reported Wednesday.

The calf from mother Juno was one of only nine calves documented in the Southeast so far in the season, according to the institute.

READ: Brightline train crash in Melbourne leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt, officials say

Photos posted to Facebook show the calf with Juno. According to the institute, North Atlantic right whales, like this one, are one of the world's most endangered large whales, with an estimated 360 left in the world.

Calf injury (Photo courtesy: Forever Hooked Charters of South Carolina)

Vessel strikes are one of the leading causes of death for these whales.

The institute asked boaters off the coast of Georgia, South Carolina, and northeast Florida to report sightings of the injured calf by calling 877-WHALE-HELP (877-942-5343) or by hailing the U.S. Coast Guard on marine VHF channel 16.