Ringling Museum brings back Summer Circus Spectacular

article

Summer Circus Spectacular presented by the Ringling Museum has returned to Sarasota.

The annual event offers performances and unforgettable experiences like acrobatics and aerial acts for all ages until Aug. 12.

Audiences will see talents from around the world as the ensemble of performers bring exciting acts to the stage.

Audiences can watch gravity-defying balancing acts, mesmerizing contortionists and energetic jugglers at the Summer Circus Spectacular. The performances celebrate the rich tradition of the circus according to event organizers.

"One of the reasons the circus has survived for thousands of years is because it's an art form for the whole family. Sarasota is a circus capital of the world. We see record crowds every year, so the circus is alive and well here at the Historic Oslo theater," explained Heidi Herriott, host of the Summer Circus Spectacular.

To find out more information, click here.