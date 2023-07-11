DIY Room, new art studio, now open in Tampa

A new art studio allowing people to get their creative juices flowing is now open in Tampa.



The DIY Room offers a variety of classes, from candle making to paint and sip, arts and crafts, and more.

READ: Dancer who toured with Madonna able to walk again thanks to Bay Area doctor

All ages and levels of artistic abilities are welcome, whether it’s a date night, a family get-together, or any other occasion.

Owner CJ Spencer says guests can expect to learn new skills and enjoy a memorable experience.

DIY Room is located at 7402 N 56th Street Building 400 #480 Tampa, FL 33617.

To learn more, click here.