Rise and Shop: 52nd Annual Sunrise sale brings early bargains to downtown St. Pete

The Brief More than 40 shops in downtown St. Pete opened early Thursday for the annual Sunrise Sale. The event kicks off exactly at sunrise—6:43 a.m.—with deals, coffee, and even mimosas. Shoppers are encouraged to show up in pajamas, a quirky tradition that's now 52 years strong.



The 52nd annual Sunrise Sale lit up downtown St. Pete early Thursday morning, with dozens of local shops offering steep discounts starting at exactly 6:43 a.m.—timed to the moment the sun peeked over the horizon.

What we know:

Many shoppers rolled straight out of bed and into boutiques, bookstores, art galleries, and salons dressed in pajamas, robes, and fuzzy slippers. It’s all part of the charm of this long-running summer tradition.

What they're saying:

Shelli Hemans with the St. Pete Chamber of Commerce encouraged residents to join the fun.

"The event is free, everybody should come out: free mimosas, free coffee. Wear your PJs, robes, fuzzy slippers. People really get into it, they have a good time."

Why you should care:

Not only is this event a fun local tradition, it drives foot traffic and spending to small businesses during the typically slow summer season. Many stores offer limited-time deals like buy-one-get-one, and 30 to 50% off specials to draw in early risers.