River Ridge High School employee arrested after alleged romantic relationship with student

A 24-year-old River Ridge High School employee is facing charges after Pasco County deputies say he engaged in a romantic relationship with a student.

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said Jordan Simon was arrested on November 20 and charged with Offenses Against a Student by an Authority Figure, a felony under Florida law.

According to investigators, the Sheriff’s Office received a tip that launched an investigation. Detectives determined Simon had been involved in a romantic relationship with a student at the school.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incident appears to be isolated, and there are no reports of additional victims at this time. Investigators said that the case remains active. There are currently no details about the student or the length and nature of the relationship.

Sources say Simon worked as a stage manager for River Ridge High School’s Royal Knight Stage Company, though the school has not yet released statements about the arrest.