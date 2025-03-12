River Ridge High School & Middle School closed after smoke from controlled burn enters classrooms

The Brief River Ridge High School and River Ridge Middle School are closed on Wednesday due to smoke from a controlled burn at Starkey Park. School officials say conditions are unsafe after "excessive smoke" entered classrooms.



River Ridge High School and River Ridge Middle School in Pasco County are closed on Wednesday after school officials say "excessive smoke" from a nearby controlled burn led to unsafe conditions on campus.

According to a post on River Ridge High School's Facebook page, smoke from Starkey Park made its way into classrooms, causing officials to cancel all classes and campus activities for Wednesday, March 12.

The school's Facebook post reads, in part: "We appreciate your support and understanding. Though we know this is not convenient, our focus is student safety."

