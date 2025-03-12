River Ridge High School & Middle School closed after smoke from controlled burn enters classrooms
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. - River Ridge High School and River Ridge Middle School in Pasco County are closed on Wednesday after school officials say "excessive smoke" from a nearby controlled burn led to unsafe conditions on campus.
According to a post on River Ridge High School's Facebook page, smoke from Starkey Park made its way into classrooms, causing officials to cancel all classes and campus activities for Wednesday, March 12.
Smoke from a controlled burn forced River Ridge High School and River Ridge Middle School to close on Wednesday.
What they're saying:
The school's Facebook post reads, in part: "We appreciate your support and understanding. Though we know this is not convenient, our focus is student safety."
Smoke from a controlled burn forced River Ridge High School and River Ridge Middle School to close on Wednesday.
The Source:
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter