Riverview boy, 11, out of ICU after lightning strike knocks him out of boat

Days after an 11-year-old boy was struck by lightning in Riverview, his parents said his son is now out of the ICU.

On the afternoon of June 30, young Levi Stock was returning from a boat trip with his family when he was struck by lightning just outside the ramp at Williams Park.

I was talking to his dad. He says it looked like a Mike Tyson knockout. I mean, his body just went overboard and he began to sink underwater," said Pastor Daniel Butson of Fishhawk Fellowship Church, who is close with the Stock family.

Levi was rushed to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. The family says it's a miracle he's alive.

Debbie Daniels was there the day it occurred. She said she was sitting near the Williams Park Boat Ramp when she saw a flash of lightning over the water. She said she immediately knew someone on-board had been struck, people started to panic, and a woman was yelling for help.

Provided by Stock Family

"There was somebody sitting straddling him and pushing and pushing and pushing and trying to get his heart started," Daniels said. "And I hit my knees and started praying and crying and oh, my god, it was terrible."

Daniels said at the time of the tragedy, it was not even raining at the boat ramp.

"It was beautiful, but you could hear the thunder and see the lightning in spots," she said.

Stock's father told FOX 13's chief meteorologist Paul Dellegatto that Levi is doing better.

"Lightning can strike seven to 10 miles away from the parent thunderstorm," explained Dellegato. "So even though you see a thunderstorm in the distance, if you hear thunder technically you’re in danger of being hit."

Florida ranks first in the country for lightning strikes. The odds of being struck by a bolt in a given year are less than one-in-a-million, and almost 90% of victims survive. Still, lightning kills around 20 people each year in the U.S., and hundreds more are injured.

Experts said the last place you want to be when thunder roars is under a tree or out in the open. The safest place is inside a structure with plumbing, or a vehicle with a metal roof.