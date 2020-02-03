Riverview man dies in I-75 crash

article

Troopers are investigating a deadly crash that occurred Sunday evening in Gibsonton.

The southbound lanes of Interstate 75 were closed for a few hours during the investigation. Around 8:50 p.m., Florida Highway Patrol troopers said the 50-year-old John Hampton was heading south in a 2003 Cadillac Escalade in the exit lane that leads to Gibsonton Drive.

Troopers said the Riverview man slowed down for other traffic and “attempted an evasive maneuver to avoid a collision and lost control.” The Cadillac collided with a concrete traffic barrier.

Officials said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and passed away at the scene.

