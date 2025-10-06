Riverview man killed in crash on I-75 entrance ramp from Fowler Avenue: FHP

The Brief A 29-year-old Riverview man was killed in a vehicle crash on Monday morning. It happened around 7 a.m. on the entrance ramp to northbound I-75 from Fowler Avenue. Troopers said the man lost control of the vehicle, which overturned and crashed into a tree.



A vehicle crash claimed the life of a Riverview man on Monday morning.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old man was traveling westbound along the entrance ramp from the westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue leading to northbound I-75 around 7 a.m.

Troopers say the man, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, overturned several times, and crashed into a tree.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The man was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned, and he died at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

The name of the victim has not been released.