Riverview man killed in crash on I-75 entrance ramp from Fowler Avenue: FHP
TAMPA, Fla. - A vehicle crash claimed the life of a Riverview man on Monday morning.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 29-year-old man was traveling westbound along the entrance ramp from the westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue leading to northbound I-75 around 7 a.m.
Troopers say the man, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway, overturned several times, and crashed into a tree.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol
The man was thrown from the vehicle as it overturned, and he died at the scene of the crash.
What we don't know:
The name of the victim has not been released.
The Source: This article was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.