14-year-old faces felony murder charges after shooting, killing mother in Riverview

The 14-year-old who deputies said shot and killed his mother in Riverview on Saturday is now facing felony charges, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

A teenager was arrested in Riverview after Sheriff Chad Chronister said he shot his mother and her boyfriend, killing her and critically injuring him.

The 14-year-old now faces felony charges of Murder in the Second Degree With a Weapon, Premeditated Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, according to HCSO.

The sheriff's office also reported that the man who had been shot five times during the incident and was listed in critical condition is now stable.

Deputies with HCSO responded to the Summerfield subdivision to find the teenager threatening to kill himself after receiving several 911 calls just after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Further investigation revealed that the 14-year-old's brother heard his mother and her boyfriend arguing before hearing several gunshots. The older brother then stepped out of his bedroom to see the 14-year-old shoot his mother.

Chronister said when deputies arrived on the scene, the 14-year-old pointed a firearm at his head "at least six times." However, deputies were able to deescalate the situation over the course of 16 minutes before firing a non-lethal projectile at the teenager and taking him into custody.