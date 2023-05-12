'All-around super woman': Riverview veteran, nominated by her husband, surprised with new car for Mother's Day

A military mom from Riverview drove home in a brand-new Jeep Renegade Friday after she won a Mother's Day car giveaway contest put on by RNR Tire Express.

Shayla Deppen's husband, Dennis, surprised his wife by entering her into the contest and pouring his soul into the contest-winning essay.

"I almost feel a little undeserving, but I'm just truly thankful because I'm sure there were a lot of deserving mothers," Shayla said after learning she won the car.

"Not only now do I know what an amazing mother she is, RNR Tire has given me the opportunity to share what an amazing mother she is with the entire world," added Dennis, who said the biggest impact his wife had on him was after he left the Marine Corps. "The hardest thing I ever did was getting out after 20 years. I was very lucky that my wife, she was very supportive."

Shayla thought she was swinging by RNR Tire Express in Brandon to get a new tire. She had no idea she'd be pulling away in a new ride.

RNR received 15,000 entries nationwide and Shayla was chosen as the winner in the Tampa Bay region.

"I'm grateful. I'm speechless. I'm shocked," she said. "I just want to say happy Mother's Day to all the mothers, my mom included."

"She served our country. She's serving our communities. It's always hard. Every mother's deserving. But this one we felt like had to go this year," said Adam Sutton, President of the RNR Tire Express franchise.

Shayla was chosen because she's a five-year Air Force veteran who stepped aside from the military to take care of her two children.

"Time with them is something I know that I can't get back. I can always go and work and do the things that I want to do, but being there for them is what's important," she told FOX 13.

Sutton said the number of entries the company received this year broke the previous record of about 10,000 entries from last Father's Day.

Below is Shayla's husband's entry into the competition:

My wife is amazing. I met her when she was still in the Air Force, and I was a Marine. She served 5 years and then separated from the service so that we could be together and raise a family. Throughout my time in the Marine Corps, she was always supportive, resilient, and flexible with the demands of military life and I truly give her credit for my recovery after leaving the service.

She was the one inviting the young Marines over for dinner, baking cookies to share for holidays, and getting cards/gift cards for others in recognition of good times and bad. She worked when she could and volunteered at both kids’ schools and chaperoned when needed. There were countless volunteer opportunities and Shayla was willing to lend a helping hand at my units as well as the schools.

She really is an all-around superwoman.

Some of her hobbies are cooking, baking, working out, dancing, traveling, and running. If she’s not working out in our garage, she is on a run around one of our local neighborhoods. She has a goal to do her first half-marathon early 2024. She’s the type of person that was outside right after Hurricane Ian helping neighbors pick up debris and sweep. It was her idea for us to go back to my hometown of Englewood to hand out water, Gatorade, and snacks to seniors in a mobile community. She’s the type of person that takes plastic bags with her on walks to pick up trash because she always tells me

"This is where we live, and I wish more people cared." Shayla has never had a brand-new car.



I love that she cares so much about serving others, served her country, is an incredible mom and wife, and is always putting our needs before her own.

