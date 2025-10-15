Riverwalk extension project discussion planned Thursday, renderings released

The Brief Tampa will break ground on the West River BUILD Project at the end of the month. The project will expand Tampa's Riverwalk to the westside. It will also bring roadway improvements and safety infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists.



On Thursday, residents will have a chance to learn about the West River BUILD Project, which will extend the Riverwalk, including roadway improvements and safety infrastructure for pedestrians and bicyclists.

What we know:

The West River BUILD Project will be done in six sections. The first two will build out about 1.7 miles of the Riverwalk.

Section one is 0.2-miles and will have two new pedestrian underpass bridges and a new multi-use trail.

Section two is the longest part of the project at 1.5 miles. It is a multi-use trail and the main portion of the River Walk that will be constructed on the westside.

What they're saying:

City leaders said this will transform the west side and bring new development.

"Now with the west side of the river, that's going to bring the same possibilities and amenities, but it's also literally going to be a form of transit," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor.

Brandon Campbell, the Interim Mobility Director for the City of Tampa, agreed.

"We anticipate additional investments on the west side as we complete that that network in that riverwalk," said Campbell.

Sections three to six bring road improvements on the westside that will create a loop with the new riverwalk.

"We're always looking for ways to better connect the community," said Campbell. "And for this project, that means making better pedestrian and cyclist connections and really stitching that community together. It touches on a lot of investments we've already made."

Community Impact:

Mario Vernon, the owner of Yo Tires, said he's already seen an increase in his business.

"It's a good thing. It's a great thing," Vernon said. "We're building up, we're changing things, the neighborhood's growing. We're growing with the neighborhood and, I mean, business is looking good right now."

He said his shop has seen the benefits of increased construction, in more ways than you might imagine.

"When it rains, the rain washes the screws and everything off the dirt down onto the, you know, street," Vernon said. "So, everybody runs them over. I fix them."

By the numbers:

This is a nearly $57 million project. $24 million of it comes from the federal government, the rest from local sources.

"Ten million of that is coming from the West Tampa Community Redevelopment Area," said Campbell.

The rest of the local sources include city tax dollars and bonds.

What's next:

The city wants to hear from you. There is a public meeting on Thursday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Beulah Baptist Institutional Church.

Groundbreaking for this project is scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, at 10:30 a.m. at 727 W Green St. Tampa, FL 33607.

The plan is to have it all done by 2027.