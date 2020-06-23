RNC planning to release convention logistics as COVID-19 cases rise

The Republican National Convention is slated to begin in Jacksonville in just over two months, but the plethora of logistics are yet to be decided upon, as COVID-19 cases rise in Florida.

In the three days before June 11, when it was announced the RNC would be moving from Charlotte to Jacksonville, in Duval County there were 87 cases of coronavirus.

"We were responsible during the pandemic. We flattened the curve pretty quickly," Mayor Lenny Curry said then.

In the last three days though, there were 602 cases. Duval's positivity rate jumped from 2.6% to 8.9%.

"Whatever is happening in our city, we will implement protocols in the best interest and health of people that are in our city," said Curry.

PREVIOUS: Jacksonville preparing to host thousands during this year's Republican National Convention

Florida has already seen major gatherings like spring training baseball pull out in reaction to the latest spike.

Advertisement

It's still unclear as to how many spectators and media will be invited, whether it'll match the usual load of 50,000.

Mayor Curry is promising temperature checks and mask use, if necessary.

The Republican National Committee sent a statement saying, "There will be safety precautions in place that will be adapted based on the situation at the time.

With his Tulsa rally, FOX 13 political editor Craig Patrick says the president saw how a rally turn into a political challenge, especially after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19.

What if that were multiplied many times over?

"That would raise questions of judgement during crisis, and voters ultimately judge their leaders by how they manage crisis," he explained.

Jacksonville is already facing questions of whether it has enough hotel rooms and how businesses will operate.

The mayor says logistics will be announced soon, though it may well depend on how prevalent the virus is.

"The host committee will work with businesses to make sure we are doing everything we can so people get a piece of the economic action when the event is here," said Curry.

On the Democratic side, they have already agreed to a scaled-back crowd size, but do say former Vice President Biden will be in Milwaukee August 17 to accept the nomination in person.