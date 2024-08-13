Road rage attack leaves woman seriously hurt, Largo man charged with attempted murder

A road rage incident put a woman in the hospital with critical injuries after she was hit and pinned against her own car by a Largo man, who police say now faces criminal charges.

On Saturday, 23-year-old Jermeria Holycross was in the car with her younger brother and her boyfriend’s two toddlers when a man started to tailgate her. She apparently kept trying to move out of the way, but he eventually hit the back of her car.

"When he hit the car, she got out because traffic was stopped and she wanted to look at the damages," said her mother, Tammy. "Well, as she looks, he proceeded to look at her, smile and laugh, and hit the gas and excel and run her over in front of my son and her boyfriend's two children."

The kids in the car all thought she had been murdered.

"They were screaming and they were saying that baby girl just got killed. Her face hit the glass and then the kids saw that, and it started pouring out blood. So that definitely was a bad scene for anybody to have to see," said Tammy.

Among her injuries were a broken rib, a broken leg, a broken pelvis in 4 areas, lacerations on her face, and extensive burns across her back.

Boris Twillman, a 57-year-old veteran, was arrested for the near-deadly road rage.

The Largo Police Department said in a statement:

"The suspect involved in this road rage incident exhibited extremely dangerous and reckless behavior, escalating the situation to a level that sent a victim to the hospital with serious injuries. This type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated on roads in the city of Largo."

"My main concern is that I'm not burying her, you know? But I feel like justice needs to be served," said Tammy.

Twillman is in the Pinellas County Jail for attempted first degree murder, and does have a criminal history.

