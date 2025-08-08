Car found in pond after pursuit of robbery suspects who got away: FHP

The Brief Troopers say a pursuit of robbery suspects early Friday ended with a crash into a pond in Riverview. The Florida Highway Patrol says the pursuit began in Manatee County before the suspect entered Hillsborough County. FHP says no one was found in the car or in the water following the crash.



Investigators are searching for robbery suspects whose car they say was found in a pond after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through two counties early Friday.

What we know:

According to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office, the robbery victim was selling personal items to three men when one of them pointed a gun at the victim. Investigators say the suspects got away in a 2025 Toyota sedan.

MCSO says detectives identified two persons of interest, then found a car matching the description of the one used in the robbery.

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol joined Manatee County deputies in pursuing the car early Friday.

Troopers lost sight of the car, according to FHP, then received a crash alert from the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office in the area of Gibsonton Dr. and Mathog Rd. in Riverview.

Investigators found the car submerged in a pond and removed it with the help of aviation and dive teams, but they say no one was found in the vehicle or in the water.

As of Friday morning, the suspects have not been found and the investigation is ongoing.