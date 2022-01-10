Robert Durst dead at 78: real estate heir, convicted killer dies in jail

Robert Durst, the real estate heir and convicted killer died in prison Monday, according to his attorney. He was 78.

In a statement from Durst's attorney, Chip Lewis, Durst died of natural causes, "related litany of medical issues we had repeatedly reported to the court over the last couple of years."

On Sept. 17, Durst was found guilty of killing his friend Susan Berman in her home back in 2000. He was sentenced in October to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Just days after his sentencing, it was reported that Durst was on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19. He was then transferred from the Los Angeles jail system to the California Health Care Facility in Stockton According to his attorneys, he had suffered various other medical issues before COVID-19.

Durst was also suspected in two other killings. In October, Durst was charged with second-degree murder in the 1982 death of his wife Kathie Durst.

Durst was also acquitted of killing a neighbor in Texas in 2003 after testifying he shot the man in self-defense during a struggle for a handgun.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

