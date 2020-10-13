Romney calls out America's 'vile, vituperative, hate-filled' politics, takes aim at Trump

article

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah is stressing that the country’s politics has “moved away from the spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation.”

And the 2012 GOP presidential nominee warns that the "rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters" to launch "dangerous action” such as the recent kidnapping plot against Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Romney, the most vocal Republican critic of President Trump in Congress, took to Twitter on Tuesday to take aim at the president.

“The President calls the Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate 'a monster;' he repeatedly labels the Speaker of the House 'crazy;' he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior President in jail;” Romney wrote.

And he stressed that the president “attacks the Governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her.”

But Romney also criticized Democrats, spotlighting that they “launch blistering attacks of their own.”

“Pelosi tears up the President's State of the Union speech on national television,” Romney said of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

And the senator slammed some in the media, highlighting that “Keith Olbermann calls the President a 'terrorist'. Media on the left and right amplify all of it.”

But Romney praised Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, saying the Democrats’ “Presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others.”

Romney warned that “the rabid attacks kindle the conspiracy mongers and the haters who take the small and predictable step from the intemperate word to dangerous action. The world is watching America with abject horror; more consequentially, our children are watching. Many Americans are frightened for our country -- so divided, so angry, so mean, so violent.”

And he urged that it’s “time to lower the heat. Leaders must tone it down. Leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes: parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequence of the crescendo of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that.”

