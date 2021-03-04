Roof Deployment Project gives back to Brandon Air Force veteran

article

Members with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County teamed up with Southeastern Roofing & Construction Thursday morning to provide a U.S. Air Force veteran with a new roof.

Jerry Wooten of Brandon was selected and approved through a partnership with Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County Florida as the recipient for the roof replacement as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project.

The Roof Deployment Project is a nationwide effort "to show gratitude and honor the veterans who served our country and the families who support them," organizers said in an announcement. "Since the inception of this program in 2016, more than 225 military members have received new roofs."

The Owens Corning Foundation donated the roofing materials and Southeastern Roofing & Construction donated the labor.

