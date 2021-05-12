Roommate arrested in death of St. Pete man, police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The roommate of a murder victim was arrested Tuesday, according to St. Petersburg police.
Police said they received a report of a suspicious death and responded to an apartment unit at 3460 24th Avenue South around 7 p.m.
When officers arrived, they said they found the body of 58-year-old Richard John Trembly in his bedroom. They said he had "apparent head trauma."
During the investigation, detectives arrested his roommate, 57-year-old Damien Knight. They said it appears both had a physical altercation leading to the victim’s fatal injuries.
Knight was arrested on a manslaughter charge.