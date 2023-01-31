Rowdies bring back fan favorite Forrest Lasso

The Tampa Bay Rowdies big man is back. Forrest Lasso returned to the team that missed his 6-foot, 5-inch presence.

"I'm just happy to have the opportunity to come back," said Lasso. "It's very rare in this business to be able to go back to a club as a player. I know it happens here and there, but it's still rare nonetheless."

"He's an imposing presence," said Rowdies head coach Neill Collins. "I think we have a few of those guys. I think the one thing we lacked last year was a lot about presence. Forrest certainly brings that."

READ: Rowdies and Norwich City team up to grow soccer in the Tampa Bay area

The three-time defensive player of the year departed after 2021 season for a taste of European soccer. He signed with Sundsvall in Sweden. The one season was enough.

"There definitely was some learning pains along the way," said Lasso. "I think I came out better for it, but I'm back here."

There's been quite the change for Lasso since he's been away from the team for the last year. He returns to the Tampa Bay area to a change in their practice venue, certainly a change in weather and a change in his family status.

He's now married and awaiting the arrival of his first baby.

MORE: Breno battles personal loss but stands tall for Rowdies

"Yeah a lot has changed," said Lasso. "The baby is due in April. So the family is going to be expanding by one more."

Lasso feels his season in Sweden has improved his game. He returns for unfinished business, winning a league championship. He also has a little bit of a different look, longer hair and a tattoo sleeve that represents the loves of his life.

"I've got a wing on the back," said Lasso. "My wife and I went through a pretty traumatic miscarriage this past summer. So that's for our baby angel that is looking over us. I've had the hand before for our 'faith, family and football'. A cross because I'm a religious man and this is like the Turkish evil eye. It actually is my wife's eye. I turned out better than it is. It represents my wife's culture and I guess my adopted culture."

Lasso feels blessed and happy to be home with the Rowdies.