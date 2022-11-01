Breno battles personal loss but stands tall for Rowdies

Phil Breno couldn't possibly imagine his life and his career would be where it's at now just a few months ago.

"It's a wild ride man, that's what I'm trying to say," said the Tampa Bay Rowdies net minder.

Despite early season struggles in a lower division, the goalkeeper got the call-up to Tampa Bay and eventually earned the Rowdies starting job due to injuries.

"Just his general performances have been of a high standard, and he's an important member of the team," said manager Neill Collins.

Even with the promotion and his improved performance, all was not well with Phil Breno who was still dealing with the loss of his grandfather, who passed away earlier in the year.

"It's been a long ride and spent a lot of time processing and getting into a good mental health space after his passing," says Breno.

On Sunday, meanwhile, Breno was back between the pipes for the Rowdies as usual.

But Sunday's USL Eastern Conference semifinal game against Memphis 901 FC felt anything but normal.

After all, it was his late grandfather's birthday.

"I was thinking about him a lot that day and was thinking about how cool it would be to have a good performance on his behalf," remembers Breno.

As it turns out, Phil Breno may have had more than just luck in his corner that day. In the 95th minute, Breno was facing down a Memphis penalty kick with the game still scoreless.

With a quick dive to his right, Breno knocked away the shot keeping the Rowdies hopes of moving on alive.

"That's what all keepers dream of," said Collins. "I guess that's there equivalent of scoring a goal."

It was the save of the season for Breno who remembers thinking about his grandfather again after the fact.

"I just knew," Breno remembers. "I felt him there, and it was a really emotionally powerful moment."

Moments later Leo Fernandes would score on a PK of their own to lift the Rowdies to a 1-0 win and propel the team back to the Eastern Conference Final.

It was a win made possible thanks only to that key save from Breno, who continues to turn his personal loss into personal strength.

"I'm just happy that I've been able to come out good on the other side," says Breno.

Thanks to Sunday's win the Rowdies now head to face Louisville FC in the Eastern Conference Final Saturday night at 7:30.