Rowdies hit their stride as they climb up the standings

As the halfway point of the USL season approaches, the Tampa Bay Rowdies seem to have reached mid-season form.

The Rowdies have climbed to fourth place in the Eastern Conference standings, largely due to their 7-0-2 record over the last nine games.

After starting the season at the bottom of the standings with a record of 1-4-2, this nine-game streak has lit a fire under players.

"It's a night and day difference," Defender Forest Lasso told FOX 13 Sports. "Winning is contagious. You can see it. People walk in with smiles, walk in and are maybe a little more eager to get here early, and a little more eager to stay late."

The production has increased across the roster, but former UCF Knight, Cal Jennings, is the star of scorching hot run.

Cal Jennings signed to the Rowdies in January and has become a top offensive threat for Tampa Bay.

After recording two goals and an assist in the Rowdies’ 4-2 victory on June 24th, Jennings was named USL Player of the Week, while teammate Jake LaCava’s goal and assist earned him a spot on the Team of the Week.

"We think [Jennings] is going to be a big part of our team moving forward and if he can keep those performances up, he's going to be a joy to watch," Head Coach Niell Collins explained.

Jennings was signed by the Rowdies on Jan. 26 after he was released by MLS club Los Angeles FC. For Jennings, returning to the Sunshine State was something that just felt right.

"I was a little familiar with the area and can't pass up an opportunity to get back closer to family and the beach," Jennings explained.

Jennings has been one of the top offensive threats for Tampa Bay. His four goals on the season are good for the second most on the team. Naturally, Jennings has been enjoying this productivity himself.

"I always love scoring goals and helping the team win," Jennings said.

With many new names in the locker room, it took some time for the chemistry to build. It seems the players have found something special over the last nine weeks.

"We had a lot of new guys this year but once we got that momentum going, it was a lightning bolt," Lasso said.

Nothing heals the growing pains of a new team like winning. Now, only two points behind first-place Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC, the Rowdies are determined to fight for the top spot.

"Winning is an amazing thing in terms of what it does for your confidence and what it does for your camaraderie," Collins said. "Everyone wants to have that enjoyment over and over again. It's like a drug."

The Rowdies look to continue their mid-season push as they host the Las Vegas Lights on Saturday at Cashman Field.