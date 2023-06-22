Tampa Bay Rowdies' LaCava returns amid team's resurgence

article

A goal scoring machine for the Tampa Bay Rowdies last season, Jake LaCava burst onto the scene as a finalist for the USL's Young Player of the Year Award.

"I did well scoring last year, and I hope to continue that this year," he said.

But, LaCava's departure to Major League Soccer side Inter Miami CF in the off season was just one piece of a Rowdies roster overhaul.

Still, Rowdies Head Coach Neill Collins kept his eye on the young star even from across the state.

"I've been working hard on that ever since Jake [LaCava] signed for Inter Miami," Collins admits.

However, when the opportunity came knocking to get him back on loan, the Rowdies were quick to answer.

"He may have been a loan player on both occasions, but he feels like a Rowdies player," Collins said. "He's bought in to the Tampa Bay Rowdies."

Now, back in a familiar setting, LaCava is eager to impress with another opportunity in the Green and Gold.

"It honestly feels like I never left," he said. "Feeling wanted by them and feeling like I can come in and help them helps my confidence a lot, and I feel like I can have something that I can give to them."

And "give" LaCava has, by recording a goal in just his second game back in Tampa Bay.

"I'm adding a bit of intensity and grit going forward," he said.

Unbeaten in their last eight games, LaCava's return certainly didn't spark the Rowdies' resurgence, but it clearly did nothing to hurt it either.