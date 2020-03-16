Royal Caribbean cruise returns to Tampa

article

A Royal Caribbean cruise was seen docked at Port of Tampa Bay on Monday morning after its passengers spent four days out at sea.

Brilliance of the Seas embarked from Tampa on Thursday for Cozumel – just one day before Royal Caribbean officials announced they will be suspending cruising in the U.S. for 30 days in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

"We understand the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country. And this is our part to play," the company said in a statement.

The suspension of operations began Friday, March 13, at midnight.

Royal Caribbean is one of many cruise lines, including Princess Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Carnival Cruise Line, to halt cruises.

It's unclear whether there will be a different off-boarding protocol before passengers can step off the Brilliance of the Seas Monday.

