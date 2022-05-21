Runners, walkers raise money in honor of fallen officers

More than 600 people gathered Saturday morning to run or walk in the 6th annual Lakeland Police Foundation Fallen Heroes Memorial 5K.

The event raises about $25,000 for the foundation, which helps members of the agency who fall on hard times.

"Some of the programs that we have within our foundation is that we have a hardship grant, which means that if a member of our department, whether civilian or law enforcement, falls on hard times, a terminal illness or a financial problem, we help with that, we also have a fallen heroes memorial in front of our police department, so it helps with the perpetual care of that memorial," said Assistant Chief Steve Pacheco. "We run in honor of somebody, we have seven Lakeland police officers who have died in the line of duty, who have given their lives for this community, we pay tribute to them, and we also pay tribute to all of the law enforcement officers and military who have sacrificed their lives around the country."

The foundation says it couldn’t provide the services it has without the help of the community.

"It’s always inspiring to serve in a city that supports the mission of the police department and we are very fortunate in this city, in this county, and in this state, that we have great support for law enforcement," stated Chief Ruben Garcia.

This year, half the money raised will go toward the Lakeland Police Department’s "Explorer’s Program," for young minds who aspire to become an officer someday.

"It gives the young people an opportunity to learn more about law enforcement, they gain a greater appreciation for what we do, prepares them for leadership roles, in society," said Capt. Marvin Tarver from the Lakeland Police Department.

For more information on the foundation, visit https://lakelandpolicefoundation.com/.