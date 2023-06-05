Ruskin man on trial for first-degree murder rejects plea deal

A fit of rage, a machete, and a murder are all part of the trial involving defendant Jason Hartness.

On Monday morning, he was brought in the courtroom, dressed in a black suit, ready to go to trial. However, Judge Christopher Sabella wanted to be sure he wasn’t willing to plea-bargain with prosecutors.

"I just want to make sure you have no intention of making an offer to resolve this case," asked Sabella.

Hartness rejected a plea deal offered by the state.

Hartness shook his head ‘no’ during Sabella‘s questioning and replied, "none whatsoever."

He's facing first-degree murder and attempted murder, with the possibility of life in prison if convicted and was offered one last chance to take the original deal.

"The state had made an offer to you to plead to a lesser charge with an agreed-upon sentence of 20 years in the Florida state prison. Did you understand that offer and is it your intention to reject that offer?" asked Sabella.

"Oh yes," replied Hartness.

On April 28, 2021, he is accused of stabbing a man to death with a machete at his Ruskin home on 2nd Avenue Southeast.

Jason Hartness used a machete to kill a man sleeping in his Ruskin home.

They say he was high on meth when he attacked the victim for no reason while he was laying in his bed. Witnesses say the attack was unprovoked, but the crime spree wasn’t over.

Prosecutors say he then went after another man who showed up at the house. Records show, Hartness used the same machete to hit the second victim in the back of the head while he ran away.

That victim survived his injuries and now is expected to be the star witness for the state.

The trial is expected to wrap up by the end of the week.