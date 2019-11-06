Ruskin student threatened to shoot students, build 'death camp,' deputies say

A Lennard High School student was arrested after making a threat to harm other students and saying she wanted to build a “death camp.”

Hillsborough County deputies said the 16-year-old girl made comments regarding using a gun against students at the school. Those comments were made in front of two students, they said.

Deputies said, according to the students, the suspect made a comment about building a death camp in the woods, where she can make kids disappear.

Those two students came forward Tuesday to report the teen suspect said she was “tired of the kids at school”, and wanted to shoot them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there was no evidence the teen had the means to carry out her threats, but she was arrested for making a false report.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats of violence against students seriously,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister in a statement. “I am urging all parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of making any threats. It's important for them to learn that even fake threats can have serious consequences and long term repercussions."

