Russell Crowe, girlfriend refused service at Australian restaurant for not meeting dress code

article

Russell Crowe and his girlfriend Britney Theriot were reportedly turned away from a Japanese restaurant in Australia recently because they didn’t meet the "smart casual" dress code.

The "Gladiator" actor’s manager Grant Vandenberg told the Daily Mail Australia the couple had gone to the Mr. Miyagi fusion establishment in Melbourne for a "quick bit to eat."

"He (Russell) went there wearing a brand new Ralph Lauren polo having just played a game of tennis and was turned away,' Vandenberg said. He added that they went to another place to eat but Crowe and the restaurant have been put in contact with each other.

The restaurant’s website states that along with flip-flops, active wear isn’t permitted inside the eatery.

ZAC EFRON, RUSSELL CROWE STAR IN ‘THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER’ BASED ON WILD TRUE STORY ABOUT VIETNAM WAR

Owner Kristian Klein told the Daily Herald that the pair were wearing "slobby gym gear," adding that the management treats "everyone the same," according to the Daily Mail.

"It doesn't matter who you are or if you are Russell Crowe," he said. "We've got a dress code that we push across every level."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

He added, "We're not trying to teach people how to dress. But I know personally if I'm in my thongs and my boardies, I'm not going to try and go to a nice restaurant, because I wouldn't be dressed appropriately."

Klein told the Sydney Morning Herald that the staff member who refused service to the couple didn’t recognize Crowe.

"We’d love for him come to dinner, we’d love to have him back," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Caitlyn Jenner and Rita Ora have also both admitted to being refused service at restaurants in the past for not meeting the dress code.

Ora told Gordan Ramsay it happened at one of his restaurants but wouldn't specify which because she didn't want to get anyone in trouble and in 2021 Jenner slammed the Beverly Hills Hotel for not allowing her to eat there over ripped jeans.

Read more of this story from FOX Business.