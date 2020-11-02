Russian oligarch killed in sauna with crossbow

article

A Russian oligarch has reportedly been murdered with a crossbow while sitting in an outdoor sauna.

Vladimir Marugov owned some of Russia's largest meat-processing plants and he was nicknamed 'The Sausage King.'

The BBC reports that Marugov and his partner were in the outdoor sauna when they were attacked by masked assailants.

It happened Monday at Marugov's countryside estate about 25 miles outside of Moscow.

Russian authorities say that the intruders tied him and the woman up and demanded cash before killing him. The woman managed to escape and alert the police.

Police found the crossbow at the scene. A getaway car was found in a nearby village.

No arrests have been made in the case.