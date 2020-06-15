Rusty Bellies in Tarpon Springs closed after employee tested positive for COVID-19

A Tarpon Springs restaurant will have to once again close its doors in an effort to keep customers and employees safe

Rusty Bellies Waterfront Grill announced it will temporarily shut its doors after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Facebook post, the restaurant said all of its staff will get tested for the virus.

"We will ONLY reopen with staff who have a confirmed negative test and we will ramp up our even more stringent protocols," the social media post read. "As a family owned and operated businesses our top priority is always our staff and guests. We want to continue to be a place of relaxation and enjoyment for all and look forward to serving you safely very soon."

On Friday, three St. Petersburg restaurants, all within a few blocks of each other in the downtown area, announced they will temporarily close after staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

PREVIOUS: Three St. Petersburg bars close after employees test positive for COVID-19

The Galley, Park and Rec and The Avenue said employees will all be tested for COVID-19, and don't plan to reopen until a doctor says it is safe.

Florida has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases over the past week as the state entered phase 2 of reopening. Pinellas County is seeing the largest increase in COVID-19 cases among people ages 25-34, according to the Florida Department of Health.