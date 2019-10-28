Safari on a Segway at Dade City's Giraffe Ranch

Pasco County is the home of working unique game farm and wildlife preserve. Giraffe Ranch is located on 47 acres north of Dade City with two breeding herds of giraffes and numerous other exotic animals.

It’s a family-owned-and-operated ranch, and co-owner Lex Salisbury loves it that way.

“We’ve been here for 20 years,” he told FOX 13. “This is an agri-enterprise, not a tourism enterprise.”

Visitors to the ranch can view the animals from a safari vehicle, walk the grounds with llama guides, or even ride a Segway to experience the different animals up close.

The ranch is open to the public by reservations only, with two tours a days at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

LINK: More information at www.girafferanch.com