Safari Wilderness Ranch experience in Lakeland offering camel rides

Going on a wilderness safari is already a dream vacation for some, but adding the chance to do so on the back of a camel is a real treat. The visitor has to decide, one hump or two?

"Here at Safari Wilderness we have camel safaris," shared owner and operator Lex Salisbury, "You go out on 260 acres, and you'll see about 600 animals."

Safari Wilderness is a privately owned preserve in Lakeland.

Visitors can choose to experience the ranch in several ways, but one of the more unique ones is on the back of camels.

What they're saying:

"You're about seven feet up on top of this camel in this sort of bestial perch," admitted Salisbury, "You connect with the camel. It's just a really awesome way to see all of the animals."

For the rider, the experience is an education about the animal being ridden as much as the animals being viewed.

Salisbury explained, "They call them ships of the desert because they go back and forth like a ship rocks. If you kinda get in the groove with that, you'll have a cool time."

The camel tour takes about two hours, but the camels could go longer if necessary. It's in their DNA.

"They've got tremendous stamina," said Salisbury, "Now they can take about 300 pounds all day. There's just a ton of animals you can see on the back of a camel."

