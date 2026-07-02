Safe Summer Series: Teen takeover prevention programs grow in Tampa

The Brief The Safe Summer Series is an opportunity for kids to gather in a safe way. This event was created to help prevent teen takeovers. Each event so far has brought in 150-300 kids.



The Safe Summer Series continued on Thursday night with a basketball tournament, video game tournament, crafting event, social media competition and most importantly, an opportunity for kids to socialize in a safe way.

"If you give the kids an opportunity to utilize good space, they're gonna come," said Freddy Barton, the executive director of Safe and Sound Hillsborough. "We have dozens of kids that are walking up right now."

Teen takeover prevention

The backstory:

This event came about when two teens saw the issue of teen takeovers and decided to encourage other kids to play sports instead of getting into trouble.

"Kids in the community, they try to have fun, but they're trying to find ways to make money in the summer, so I feel like events like this is great for people that's coming to take over," said Russell Stanley, the event co-creator.

Stanley is just 17 years old and knows what kids like to do.

Safe environment activities

What they're saying:

In the crafting corner, kids could make t-shirts and junk socks, which are a trend of decorated socks.

"Not everyone wants to play sports, but every, all these teams, they want to hang out. They want to be around each other," said Barton. "So, the kids are going to be on social media. They're going outside. They're going to play sports. So, we might as well allow them to do that in a safe and structured way."

To help motivate teens to get here, they offered real prizes.

"Everybody wants to make money, so I mean, once you offer money, kids will come out," Stanley said.

"We've got prizes for arts and craft," said Barton. "We're teaching the kids how to do cricket t-shirts and someone's going to walk away with a cricket bundle."

Local perspective:

You could even find young entrepreneurs in the mix, showing that these events motivate kids to be the best versions of themselves.

"I want to get a business degree so I can have my own product in a grocery store or something," said Eugene Hicks, Bro's Got Lemonade.

Hicks is only 8 years old.

Parent workshop options

Why you should care:

Organizers also invited parents to stay and participate.

"They're going to have a parent vision board workshop that's going out there to talk about what they want to see their life like with their children," Barton said.

The Tampa Police Department said this is a good community, and they are ready to support the kids through this summer.

"They're great kids and they're doing great things in there," said Deputy Chief Eric DeFelice, Tampa Police Department. "We just need to give them an opportunity, let them shine and see them for what they're worth."

There are additional Safe Summer Series events planned for this summer. You can find more information here.