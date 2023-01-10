Safety Harbor businesses, community rally behind family after Whistle Stop owner dies from heart attack

Safety Harbor is a small town that is known for small restaurants owned by real people.

"We own our businesses, we work in our businesses, we live in the town, we’re part of the community," said Aaron Stewart, the co-owner of Southern Fresh and Coastal Cantina.

Stewart said no one was better at it than Louis Kinney and owning a restaurant was his dream.

"For some of us, it’s just engrained in our blood and that was just Lou," smiled Jamie Ackendorf, who along with Stewart, founded two local restaurants and helped form a community of locally-owned restaurants that stresses cooperation and community over competition.

Kinney became a big part of that local culture. He worked his way up from bartending jobs to use what some call "sweat equity" to buy into, and then to buy the Whistle Stop Bar and Grill at 915 Main Street.

It’s well-known among locals and visitors for its outdoor environment and casual atmosphere. It’s where he would build the life he wanted.

"He was very clear on two things," said his friend Scott Long. "He wanted a family and a restaurant."

With his wife Cheryl, and two young children, Lou coached kids sports, played softball, and led community activities. But just before Christmas, Long got the bad news.

"Complete shock, absolutely complete out of nowhere, which made it all the more painful," said Long.

At 42 years old, and in seemingly good health, Lou had a heart attack and died, leaving behind his beloved family and the restaurant he dreamed of.

"He was just starting to put his mark on it," said Long. "It’s really hard to understand that he’s not here anymore."

Lou’s wife, Cheryl, said she’s focused on their kids and the business that Lou always wanted. There’s an outpouring of support for his family, especially from other restaurants.

"These are the shirts that were made up for the many benefits that were throughout town," said Ackendorf. The shirts have an outlined image of Lou’s face and trademark beard.

Many different restaurants in town have held at least 12 fundraisers.

"We never had to knock on any businesses doors," said Long. "We never had to knock on anyone’s doors to ask them to do a benefit."

There’s a GoFundMe campaign that has, so far, raised more than $58,000 dollars for Lou’s family. The hope is that they can keep the Whistle Stop open.

"I just can’t imagine any other community that has a group of folks like this that try to lift each other up," said Long.

Lou’s competitors are part of a community helping to keep his dream alive.