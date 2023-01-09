St. Pete Police Department awards grants to 13 local programs from forfeiture fund

The St. Pete Police Department awarded 13 local programs a total of $58,000 Monday. It’s money that was part of the department’s forfeiture fund.

"Any felony cases that we can prove that either the money the property or the vehicle used in commission of that crime, we can seize that vehicle," St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway said. "Our legal team can take it to the court proceedings and if they can take the assets back, it’s given to the police department. Under state law, the police department is allowed to give back 25% to the community, to these programs."

The department chose 13 programs out of a little more than 20 that applied. According to the police department, Holloway was interested in awarding the grants to groups that help promote positive behavior for children and teens, and programs that help improve neighborhood safety, promote crime prevention and drug abuse prevention.

Michele Maxwell, the New Frontiers of St. Petersburg, Inc. president of the board of directors, said the non-profit helps people recovering from drug addiction and alcoholism. They will use the $1,000 grant they received from the department to pay for operational costs and office supplies.

Maxwell said they are a small agency that doesn't receive a lot of funding, so the grant from the department will go to good use. She said it will help keep the doors open and so clients can come and stay clean.

"It’s very ironic, because the money came from crimes that people committed and turned back over to the community and our clients suffer from drugs and alcohol, which most likely kind of went hand in hand with the money that the police department seized, so, ‘hey, that’s a good thing turning something bad and placing it into something good,’" Maxwell said.

According to the department’s legal advisor, Laura Roe, the assets are first used to pay lean holders, court-related expenses and for certain department equipment.

"These assets which were previously being used to fund criminal conduct in our city are turned into grants that benefit remarkable community programs," Roe said.

The president of Suncoast Cheerleading Association, another recipient, said they’ll use the money to buy hundreds of athlete’s shoes.

"It has really made a positive impact with a lot of the kids," Keri Stanton, the association’s president, said.

The following groups are also recipients of the grant:

Police Athletic League of St. Pete Council of Neighborhood Associations – CONA Leadership Program Scholarships The Gathering of Women, Inc. – Miss Jo’s Garden/Kids Eating Healthy Nite Riders Van Club – Annual Back to School Backpack Giveaway Greater Pinellas Point Civic Association – Youth Education Support Initiative DOS Crescent Foundation, Inc. – Programs that Engage Youth in their Community Pinellas County School Board – Gibbs High School Boys Basketball St. Petersburg Police Public Safety Cadets – Interactive Training in Law Enforcement City of St. Petersburg Parks and Recreation – St. Pete Value Program World Partnerships, Inc. – Global Law Enforcement Exchange Program The Junior League of St. Petersburg – Care Fair 2023

Larry Murphy, the head coach of the Gibbs High School boys’ basketball team, said they’re using the money to buy shoes, T-shirts and towards travel funds.

"It’s a big help for us, because most of our kids are from inner city St. Pete, single parent homes, so any little extra boost from the community helps us out a lot," Murphy said.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch was also in attendance at the ceremony. Monday was the 30th annual forfeiture grant ceremony.