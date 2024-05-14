Sage, a miniature poodle, wins Westminster Dog Show 2024

Another champion canine was crowned Tuesday night during this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

This year, Sage, a miniature poodle, was awarded Best in Show, winning a trophy and a place in dog-world history.

It was the 11th triumph for poodles of various sizes in the United States’ most prestigious canine event — only wire fox terriers have won more. And it was the second best in show win for handler Kaz Hosaka. He led another miniature poodle, Spice, to the trophy in 2002 and said this year’s Westminster would be his last.

"No words," he said in the ring to describe his reaction to Sage’s win, soon supplying a few words: "So happy — exciting."

Sage competes in the 148th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Credit: Mike Stobe/Getty Images for Westminster Kennel Club)

Winners of the show earn considerable bragging rights and trophies, but no cash prizes. In the agility and obedience categories, winners have the opportunity to direct a $5,000 donation from Westminster to a chosen training club or the American Kennel Club Humane Fund.

The 148th Westminster Dog Show took place at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. By the end of Tuesday night, more than 2,500 hounds, terriers, spaniels, setters and others entered this year's show.

The show featured a strong lineup of finalists, including Sage, Comet the shih tzu, Mercedes the German shepherd, Louis the Afghan hound, Micah the black cocker spaniel, Monty the giant schnauzer and Frankie the colored bull terrier.

"Just to be in the ring with everyone else is an honor," Monty's handler and co-owner, Katie Bernardin, said in the ring after his semifinal win. "We all love our dogs. We’re trying our best."

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.