Saint Leo University to require AI certifications for all graduates through IBM partnership

The Brief Starting in fall 2026, every Saint Leo University students must complete AI training modules alongside their traditional coursework to earn a diploma. The initiative, in partnership with IBM, ensures graduates enter the workforce with practical AI skills, applicable across fields like healthcare, education and the arts. The AI training is free, won’t affect tuition and includes ongoing lifelong learning opportunities for alumni to maintain their skills.



A college diploma has always served as proof that a student has mastered their major. But starting this fall at Saint Leo University, that piece of paper will guarantee something else: An understanding of artificial intelligence fundamentals.

"We don't know what the workforce is going to look like, but what we do know is that we have a responsibility to prepare our students to use AI," said Dr. Jim Burkee, president of Saint Leo University.

What we know:

Through a partnership with tech giant IBM, the university—the oldest Catholic institution in Florida—is rolling out comprehensive AI-focused training modules that every single student will be required to complete in addition to their regular classes.

"That means that every graduate at St Leo is going to come out knowing how to use AI in the workplace," said Burkee.

Dig deeper:

The new mandate applies across the board—whether a student is pursuing an undergraduate degree, a master's, or a doctorate.

Through IBM’s SkillsBuild platform, every student will be required to earn a baseline, universal AI certification. From there, they must also earn a minimum of two additional credentials that can be specifically tailored to their field of study.

"Whether you're producing music, whether you are grading papers, whether you're a teacher, every one of those fields--nursing, healthcare--they've all got applications that are utilizing artificial intelligence to make jobs easier, more manageable, more efficient," Burkee explained.

Burkee also told FOX 13 this new AI requirement is entirely free of charge and will not affect tuition.

Big picture view:

Other Florida schools—like Florida Gulf Coast University and Miami Dade College—currently offer IBM learning opportunities.

Saint Leo University is making it a requirement. University leaders say the decision comes as a response to what local employers are demanding.

"They're also wrestling with; how do we use AI? And for them, I think we help them figure out how to use AI by producing graduates that have given some thought to what applications there are. How do I use AI in my field?" Burkee said.

What they're saying:

So how does a university mandate AI and add more technology to students’ coursework without losing the human element of a college education?

"It's interesting, and we're still wrestling with that. There's a bit of going backward while we're also going forward. And so, while we must prepare our students to use AI and know what the tools are, we also must, in some ways, revert to how we used to teach — more human, more face-to-face. AI enables that because it means that the kind of technical stuff you might get in a classroom typically doesn't have to be done in the classroom. Now you can spend more time on the human parts of things," Burkee added.

What's next:

Saint Leo University said it’s also embracing a "lifelong learning" model: Once students graduate, they can return once a year for a free certification through IBM’s SkillsBuild platform to keep their digital skills fresh.