Salons and barbershops can officially reopen Monday, but must follow certain guidelines

It's the day many salons and clients have been waiting for -- hair salons, barbershops and nail salons can finally reopen their doors Monday, but they'll have to play by a few new rules set by the governor.

Governor Ron DeSantis issued the following guidelines for those opening on Monday:



- All customers will be by appointment only, no walk-ins will be allowed

- Customers with appointments must show up alone

- Allow at least 15 minutes between the conclusion of an appointment and the beginning of the next appointment for proper disinfecting practices

- No group appointments are permitted

- Masks must be worn by all employees while performing personal services

Barbershops, cosmetology salons, and cosmetology specialty salons are encouraged to adhere to the following guidance:



- Thoroughly clean and disinfect prior to reopening. Make sure to disinfect all surfaces, tools and linens, even if they were cleaned before you originally closed. This type of cleaning should continue between each day of operation.

- Consider providing unworn masks to clients for use during their appointment.

- Remove all unnecessary, frequently touched items like magazines, newspapers, service menus and any other unnecessary paper products and décor from customer service areas.

Salon owners have told FOX 13 over the weekend they've tried to think of every way to keep their customers feeling safe.

"I've been preparing for two months, buying supplies, purchasing masks, all kinds of hand sanitizers, I've got a laser beamer thermometer to check everyone's temperature prior to coming in," said Kelly Kubiak of Super Star Hair Extensions. "I've also supplied disposable capes, so each person that comes in, I'm not keeping the cape, I'm going to dispose of it in proper sanitation."

Though it isn't required, health experts advise that clients should wear a mask during their appointments, given the close proximity and extended amount of time they’ll be spending with their stylist. They also say the 6-foot rule should be applied to everyone else in the salon as well.

Many salon owners say their phones have been ringing off the hook for appointments with some clients coming by with appreciation gifts.

